Live
- Brothers stabbed to death after fight over alcohol in UP, six held
- UP govt tables second supplementary budget
- Delhi court to hear Lava chief's bail plea in Vivo PMLA case on Dec 4
- More people in Gaza could die of diseases than bombings: WHO chief
- Cabinet okays drone scheme for women self-help groups
- New AI model to predict physical & mental development in preemies
- IMD warns of cyclonic development, anticipates weather turbulence across multiple regions
- Cabinet clears Rs 11.8 lakh cr scheme for free foodgrain to poor
- Mock drill by Waltair division at Simhachalam
- California tries to fight 'tranq' threat with tougher punishment
Just In
Telangana will prosper if Cong wins: Vijayashanti
Appeals to voters to elect Sridhar Babu as Manthani MLA
Peddapalli: Actress and Congress leader Vijayashanti participated in the party’s Vijaya Bheri Sabha organsied by MLA Sridhar Babu in Manthani on Tuesday.
Sridhar Babu said that many schools have been established in Manthani constituency and poor students were given the opportunity to study. When the Congress party comes to power will set up a medical college, agriculture degree college and nursing college, he said.
Congress party solved the problems of electricity and in 2009 the party gave free electricity for 9 hours and built many power plants. Congress party has provided 24 hours electricity facility, Sridhar Babu noted.
In Manthani area, people are being attacked by rowdies and gangsters saying that if they support the Congress party, they will kill them, he said and promised to give crop damage to those affected by the Kaleswaram project and build embankments in Congress rule.
Vijayashanthi said that she came to Manthani wishing Sridhar Babu to win and asked the people to elect Sridhar Babu who made a wonderful manifesto of the Congress party. Crime increased in Telangana with incidents like the Nerella sand lorry incident, the lawyer Vaman Rao’s couple murder and handcuffing of farmers, she said.
Kaleswaram Project back water submerged crops and villages, Medigadda Project collapsed. BRS cheated the unemployed, change is needed, and Congress should come to power. Even nature is not cooperating and KCR’s downfall has started, Vijayashanthi said
Telangana will die if KCR wins, Telangana will survive if Congress wins, people of Telangana should hold the hand of Congress. Telangana state should be given as a gift to Sonia Gandhi, KCR should be brought down and Congress should be elected, Vijayashanthi said.