Telangana will witness tsunami on Nov 14: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao has said that Telangana will witness a ‘Tsunami’ on November 14 as the Congress will be routed in the byelection to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

The bypoll is scheduled for November 11 and counting will take place on November 14.

Addressing a roadshow at Erragadda during his byelection campaign, the BRS leader said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s government will start losing people’s confidence after the Congress’ defeat in the Jubilee Hills bypoll.

He appealed to the people to give a big mandate against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government in the byelection and help the four crore Telangana people to get the benefits of the promises made by the Congress during the Assembly elections.

“Revanth Reddy’s government deceived people by not fulfilling many promises and now the Jubilee Hills voters got the opportunity to force the Chief Minister to implement all the assurances by defeating the Congress candidate,” he added.

Reeling out all the unfulfilled promises of Revanth Reddy, KTR said that minority communities were also cheated by the government as it did not implement even a single promise. He claimed that the BRS government provided quality education to poor minority students in the residential educational institutions and also distributed Ramzan gifts every year.

Further, the BRS working president alleged that the Congress was poaching the BRS leaders and threatened them to maintain silence until the byelection on November 11. He warned the voters that Revanth Reddy will destroy the Assembly segment like the entire state if the Congress was elected in the bypoll.

KTR also said that the real estate sector collapsed and economic growth rate was on the decline due to poor governance and administrative failure during Revanth Reddy’s rule in the last two years. The byelection is a fight between ‘car and bulldozer’, he said, adding that BRS will fight for the rights of all sections of people if the party wins the byelection. He also cautioned people that Revanth Reddy will demolish all houses through HYDRAA if people support Congress in the byelection.