Telangana won’t bow to threat politics: KTR

Hyderabad: Launchinga blistering attack on the State government for the intimidating the opposition leaders, BRS working president KT Ramarao said that Telangana is not a land that bows down to threats or political threats.

“This is not a Telangana that gets scared of your threats,” KTR thundered, responding to Revanth Reddy’s warnings to voters. “If you try to cancel welfare schemes, the same people of Jubilee Hills will bring down your government. Telangana has seen many dictators rise and fall. You will be no different,” he said.

KTR accused the Chief Minister of losing control and speaking recklessly out of fear of defeat, adding that Revanth’s arrogance and frustration have reached their peak.

Addressign a massive roadshow in Rahmath Nagar Division under the Jubilee Hills constituency on Saturday, KTR reminded the crowd that in the last election, BRS candidate Gopinath had won the election with a majority of 6,000 votes and expressed confidence that the margin would double this time. “Every survey says BRS will win Jubilee Hills with a huge majority,” he asserted. KTR praised late leader Gopinath for protecting crore worth of land and solving water problems in the area.

He criticised the Congress party for mocking the emotional moment when Gopinath’s wife, Suneetha, remembered her late husband with tears. “Even tears are being politicised by this shameless Congress government,” he said.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress government has failed to deliver on all its promises. “They said they would give Rs4,000 pensions for women and the elderly, Scooties for girls, and Rs2,500 for youth. Not one promise has been fulfilled,” KTR said. He further accused the government of hypocrisy, pointing out that while women are offered free bus travel, men are charged double. “There are no KCR Kits, no Bathukamma sarees, no Ramzan or Christmas gifts. Everything has been cancelled,” he remarked.