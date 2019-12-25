Telangana: Yadadri temple to be closed tomorrow for solar eclipse

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri will be closed tomorrow in the view of the solar eclipse.

The temple priests will open the temple tomorrow noon after Shuddi and Samprokshan. They will also perform Punyavachanam and Mahanivedana and allow the devotees around 2 pm.

The officials said that Puja, Archana and other sevas will be performed as usual in the evening. "The Satyanaryanaswamy vrat mandap will also be opened at 2 pm," said the officials.

Due to Solar eclipse, Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple will be closed today night after Ekantha Seva and will be reopened tomorrow after purification rituals. Devotees will be allowed inside the temple after 3 pm.