Telangana’s future hinges on Jubilee Hills, says KCR

BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday exuded confidence that the people of Jubilee Hills would uphold the constituency’s prestige by defeating the Congress candidate from a rowdy-sheeter family.

Addressing a meeting of party in-charges at his farmhouse, Rao urged leaders to meet voters and highlight how development had been hampered and state finances dwindled under Congress rule.

Chandrashekar Rao gave directions to party leaders on strategies to secure the victory of BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha. He expressed regret that the state had already suffered under the exploitative Congress government, which he said had betrayed and deceived the people. Now, the ruling party had fielded a candidate from a rowdy-sheeter family in Jubilee Hills, posing a tough test for the intelligence of Hyderabad’s voters.

Rao expressed confidence that the intelligent electorate of Jubilee Hills would reject the rowdy-sheeter candidate and reiterated that party leaders should educate the public about the state’s deteriorating development and the dangerous condition of its economy.

He suggested that party leaders explain to the people the developments and welfare schemes achieved during BRS’s ten-year rule and highlight why these initiatives have now disappeared under Congress governance. Rao urged the people of Jubilee Hills to protest against the Congress party for discontinuing the KCR Kit scheme, which provided humanitarian assistance to poor pregnant women. He also questioned why the sheep distribution program for the Yadav community was canceled and why the distribution of fishlings was stopped.

KCR said that people had not forgotten that he has led the state on the path of development by withstanding the economic crisis caused by demonetization along with Corona.

Rao said the Congress government was pushing the state into an economic crisis. “The only alternative for the people is BRS. Telangana society is very clear on this matter. It’s not just about elections; the people are angry over the fraud committed by Congress. The people have already signalled their support for BRS in Jubilee Hills. Now, your job is to work closely with the people to secure a massive majority. For that, all party leaders should work strategically, division-wise and cluster-wise, understand the difficulties of the people, and win their hearts,” he explained.

KCR said that all sectors must progress for the state economy to thrive, but no single sector is performing well. “We worked hard for 10 years, saving every penny earned. I don’t know where this destructive Congress party came from, but it has ruined the entire state’s economy,” he lamented.

KCR said that BRS winning with a huge majority in Jubilee Hills would mean laying a strong foundation for the future of Telangana and the future of the party. He made it clear that every leader should work with determination and purity of mind towards the goal of a huge majority.