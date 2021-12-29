Telangana's ICT Policy 2021-26

Telangana government's first ICT (Information Communication Technology) Policy 2016-2021 helped the State to achieve the top place in the IT and electronics adaptation. In September 2021, it has unveiled second ICT policy2021-26 to realise the vision of Golden Telangana. With this policy, the State government aims to attract investments worth Rs 75,000 crore and employment for three lakh jobs.



While launching the new ICT Policy, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said: "The State has recorded a phenomenal growth in the IT/ITeS sector with an increase of 12.98 per cent in the IT/ITeS exports over the previous year recording a total worth of Rs 1.45 lakh crore in fiscal 2021." It also envisages creation of 40 smart regions in the State benchmarking the best smart cities in the world.