Live
- J&K court sentences Bihar man to 8 years jail for raping minor
- IIT Madras' new customisable electric standing wheelchair to empower disabled
- Can cash-strapped Pakistan carry a sustainable counter-terrorism Afghan policy?
- NEET aspirant wanted to go abroad with friends, wasn’t kidnapped: Kota police
- BJP & Shiv Sena to work together for Maha CM's son Shrikant Shinde's third consecutive victory in Kalyan seat
- Suvendu Adhikari complaints to CEO accusing Trinamool MLA of MCC violation
- Uncertainty over voting by refugees sheltered in Mizoram after violence in Manipur
- Oil and gas shares gain as crude oil surges to 5 month high
- BJP misusing govt machinery for LS poll campaign: Goa Congress
- Independence of EC not attributable to presence of CJI in selection committee, Centre tells SC
Just In
Telangana's new Governor calls for prioritising people's needs
C.P. Radhakrishnan, who assumed office as Governor of Telangana on Wednesday, has urged all political parties, officials, and civil society organizations to prioritise addressing the needs and aspirations of the common public.
Hyderabad: C.P. Radhakrishnan, who assumed office as Governor of Telangana on Wednesday, has urged all political parties, officials, and civil society organizations to prioritise addressing the needs and aspirations of the common public.
After his swearing-in, the Governor conveyed his gratitude to the people of Telangana.
In his address, he emphasised the unwavering commitment of the Telangana Raj Bhavan to collaborate tirelessly with all stakeholders, including the Central and state governments.
Assuring that everyone's voice would be heard and every concern would be addressed, he called upon everyone to unite and embark on a journey of transformation, guided by the principles of democracy, justice, and compassion.
Jharkhand Governor Radhakrishnan, who assumed additional charge of Telangana Governor, was administered oath by the Telangana High Court's Chief Justice Alok Aradhe.
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, cabinet ministers, and other senior officials extended a warm welcome and congratulations to Radhakrishnan.
Radhakrishnan was given additional charge of Telangana and Puducherry after the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan, who plans to contest the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.
He is the third Governor of Telangana since the formation of the state in 2014.