Telangana's Second Chapter - KTR’s Leadership

Every great leader has a story. They all started somewhere. Various paths led them to their destiny. For some, the road might have been arduous and for others it might have been easy and catapulted them into their journey faster. In case of K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), who is currently the minister for IT and Municipal Administration, working president of the TRS party the road was an arduous one. He is the son of the Telangana Rasthra Samithi party founder and current chief minister of Telangana K. Chandrasekhar Rao. It took a lot of proving for KTR to do to get to the top and aspire now to be the next chief minster of Telangana. KTR has proved time and time again in the last six years and left no doubt in anyone's mind that he is ready to lead Telangana.

KTR raised his stature as a politician and as an effective leader at such a young age with a balanced view of the world. His elevation to becoming the next chief minister of Telangana would be a great thing for the next chapter of Telangana.

KTR brings a great deal of hope with his leadership for the next generation. He understands all the needs of the newer generation and has traversed through the socio-economic problems ofTelangana in the last six years. His patience, his calm, never rushing to aim for the top spot like many other children of politicians, maintaining the goal only of working hard shows the character of who he is. He relentlessly worked for making Hyderabad an international destination for offshore offices for MNCs and still won the hearts of people from all walks of life including non-Telanganites.

There might have been criticism about dynasty politics and obviously there are innumerable examples of this throughout the country. However, in the case of KTR such criticism is still an asset to his profile. Many examples of professionals (doctors and advocates) grooming their kids into their parents' paths exist and certainly we don't have objections to their doing so, just as in KTR's case.

Many companies landed in Hyderabad looking at his leadership and his vision. As a working president of the TRS party, in the last two years, he extensively went to every nook and corner of Telangana to motivate and inspire the party cadre. He is the darling of the crowd and a crowd puller especially for younger generations. For the first time, the younger generation is showing keen interest in politics.

It was not a cake walk to rise up to the top with much competition in the party and outside the party, but he did it. Time is right for the TRS founder to handover the reins of Telangana to the appropriate person who will be all-round prepared on day 1 of becoming the chief minister of Telangana.

In the words of Prof. Jaya Shankar, who always said there will be two phases in the Telangana history: one is before achieving Telangana, and the other is after achieving Telangana.The history of Telangana will not only be written by those who worked hard for its creation but also by those who will develop and make it prosper for current and future generations. KTR's vision, leadership, his growth-and-development mindset, his aim to keep intact the religious and social fabric is a safe bet and will give Telangana long term benefits.