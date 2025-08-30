Telangana’s urea supply stabilising, says Tummala

Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that the state government’s proactive efforts to stabilize urea supply are beginning to show results, despite halted production at Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL).

Addressing the media on Friday, the Minister confirmed that 21,325 metric tons of urea will arrive in the state within the next two days from major suppliers, including IFFCO-Phulpur, NFL, MCFL, KRIBHCO, CIL, and PPL.

This consignment will be distributed to key agricultural hubs like Gadwal, Peddapalli, Jagtiala, Warangal, Sanathnagar, Jadcharla, Karimnagar, and Pandillap, and Urea will be delivered in the first week of September via Gangavaram, Damra, and Karaikal ports, reaching Adilabad and other critical zones.

To address the looming shortfall, Minister Tummala has written to Union Minister JP Nadda, requesting an immediate allocation of 2.38 lakh metric tons of urea for September. He emphasized that the paddy crop alone requires 2.81 lakh metric tons this month, and the state is already facing a deficit from April to August. With only 30,000 metric tons currently in stock and daily sales ranging between 9,000 to 11,000 metric tons, the situation remains urgent.

Tummala also requested urea allocations from incoming vessels: 47,500 metric tons from OBE LOTUS at Kakinada Port, and 20,000 metric tons each from MV AM OCEAN Freight and Magda, both arriving at Gangavaram Port.

In parallel, the Minister directed Agriculture Department officials to prepare a comprehensive report on crop damage caused by recent heavy rains. He instructed teams to conduct field-level assessments now that rainfall has subsided.

During a review with District Collectors from flood-affected regions — including Khammam, Bhadradri, and Kothagudam — Tummala raised concerns over rising Godavari floodwaters. He urged officials to monitor reservoirs and water projects closely, and to evacuate low-lying areas if necessary. Collectors were advised to take all precautions to prevent loss of life and property.

Minister Tummala reiterated the state’s commitment to supporting farmers through timely fertilizer supply and disaster response, calling for coordinated efforts between state and central agencies.