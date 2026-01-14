Hyderabad

The controversy surrounding the compulsory teaching of Telugu in schools has taken on a sophisticated new dimension. Experts now argue that the friction stems from poor communication by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and the State Education Department. They contend that the debate has been narrowly framed as a communal conflict rather than a holistic component of a three-language policy that enriches cognitive development.

Scholars emphasise that the value of learning Telugu extends far beyond cultural preservation, connecting deeply with linguistic, mathematical, and cognitive frameworks. A prime example is the matra chandas mnemonic system used in Telugu and Hindi, specifically the “Yamaata-raja-bhaana-salagam” pattern. This rhythmic structure aligns perfectly with the De Bruijn sequence in mathematics, which ensures all possible combinations are covered within a compact cycle.

This connection underscores the interdisciplinary relevance of the language. In Combinatorics the branch of mathematics concerned with counting and arranging discrete structures these principles are vital. Such foundations have direct applications in Computer Science, particularly in algorithm design, data structures, and cryptography.

Furthermore, these conceptual frameworks resonate in Probability and Operations Research, supporting resource allocation and optimisation. Beyond the digital realm, the same logic is applied in Biology and Chemistry to understand genetic combinations and molecular structures. Experts also note that the inherent rhythm analysis in Telugu extends to musicology, offering unique insights into pattern recognition.

The failure to convey these broader benefits has allowed the policy to be perceived as a burden. Scholars urge a reframing of the curriculum to show that Telugu is a gateway to deeper learning that bridges the arts and sciences. They believe a clearer articulation of these connections will help parents and students appreciate the long-term analytical value of the language, thereby reducing resistance rooted in misunderstanding.