'Telugu Velugu' Literary Event to Be Held in Hyderabad on February 2

Hyderabad is set to host a prestigious literary gathering as Yuvabharati Sahiti Samskritika Samstha, Navya Sahiti Samiti, and IIMC College jointly organize the fourth session of Telugu Velugu on February 2, 2025 (Sunday) at 6:00 PM. The event will take place at the IIMC College Auditorium, adjacent to Telephone Bhavan & Bajaj Electronics, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad.

Book Launch and Literary Discussions

A major highlight of the event is the launch of "Shata Jayanti Sahiti Moorthulu", authored by Acharya S.V. Ramarao, retired Dean of Arts, Osmania University. The book will be unveiled by Dr. K.V. Ramana Chari, IAS (Retd.), former advisor to the Telangana government.

The event will be presided over by Acharya Vangapalli Vishwanatham, founder and convener of Yuvabharati Sahiti Samskritika Samstha, with a book review by Dr. Acharya Phanindra, president of Yuvabharati Literary and Cultural Organization. The first women writers conclave was conducted by Navya Sahithi Samithi.

Staged Reading of ‘Sharada Vijayam’

Adding to the literary spirit, the evening will feature a staged reading of ‘Sharada Vijayam’, performed entirely by female scholars and artists. Inspired by the Bhuvana Vijayam tradition, this poetic feast has been curated by Navya Sahiti Samiti as part of its legacy in promoting Telugu literature. The performance will include distinguished participants such as Dr. G.L.K. Durga, Dr. Uppalapati Kusuma Kumari, Smt. Srivalli Phanindra, Smt. Valluri Srimani, Smt. Manchinilla Saraswati Ramasharma, Smt. Gadicherla Sneha Ram Chander, and Smt. Mankala Lakshmi Manasa.

Ogeti Indira is the writer behind Sharada Vijayam, while Vemaraju Narasimha Rao has been instrumental in extensively showcasing this Sahitya Rupakam across both Telugu states. As Navya Sahiti Samiti enters its 73rd year, the organization is reviving this remarkable literary performance, celebrating its deep-rooted commitment to Telugu literature.

Guests and Invitation

Sri Vemaraju Vijay Kumar, convener of Navya Sahiti Samiti, will be the guest of honor. The event is being organized by Jidigunta Venkatrao (Secretary, Yuvabharati), Smt. Mankala Lakshmi Manasa (Secretary, Navya Sahiti Samiti), and K. Raghuveer (Principal, IIMC College).

Literature enthusiasts are cordially invited to this enriching evening of poetry, discussion, and cultural celebration, reinforcing the significance of Telugu literary traditions.




























