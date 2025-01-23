Temple relocation stalled amid funding delays

Inupamula (Nalgonda): Ina tale of ancient heritage clashing with modern development, a centuries-old Shiva temple from the Kakatiya era was removed during the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway expansion near Inupamul village, Ketapalli Mandal, Nalgonda district. While the temple’s relocation to the nearby Mallanna Gutta hill was ceremoniously initiated, the project remains incomplete due to funding issues.

In 2023, during the Dasara festival, former minister Jagadishwar Reddy, along with local MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, performed a grand homam and laid the foundation stone for the temple’s recon-struction.

However, despite the promises, no funds were allocated in that year’s budget, leaving the project in limbo.

Villagers and devotees, disappointed by the lack of progress, pressed for action. Responding to these requests, the then-government approved Rs 5 crore under SDF funds and issued administrative orders. Yet, the funds were never disbursed, preventing the Endowments Department from awarding construc-tion tenders.

Adding to the discontent, remnants of the original temple, including intricate Kakatiyaera carvings, were carelessly dumped near Mallanna Gutta. Devotees expressed outrage, lamenting the loss of cultural heritage and demanding that these artifacts be incorporated into the new temple’s design.

Though a contractor completed a Rs 1.5 crore CC road leading to the proposed temple site, reports sug-gest his payment remains pending.