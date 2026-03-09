Temple renovation trust seeks support of Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad: The All India Old Temple Renovation Trust (AIOTRT) has requested the former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to join in their efforts to renovate the old temples.

The trust members met Venkaiah Naidu at his residence in Hyderabad recently. During the meeting, Trust Chairman RK Jain briefed him about the aims and objectives of the trust, which was dedicated to the conservation, restoration, and revival of ancient heritage temples across India. He also explained the trust’s “Mission 108” project, an ambitious initiative aimed at restoring 108 historic temples. As part of this mission, 55 temples have already been identified, including 30 temples in Telangana and 15 temples in Andhra Pradesh, primarily among the protected monuments under the respective State Archaeology Departments. The condition assessment and documentation process for these temples is currently underway.

According to the representative said that Venkaiah Naidu appreciated the efforts of RK Jain and his team, commending their dedication to preserving India’s sacred heritage. He conveyed his best wishes for the initiative and assured his full support in every possible way.

Jain also presented details about the trust’s flagship conservation initiative at the ancient Thotlakonda Buddhist site, which drew keen interest from the former Vice- President. He enquired about the project in detail and expressed appreciation for the efforts being undertaken. The meeting was attended by members of the AIOTRT team, including Samatha, Ramadevi, Seema Jain, Dinesh Jain, Mahendra Jain, Babulal Jain, Jitender Singh, and Srinath Reddy.