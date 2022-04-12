Temples aren't property of individual, belong to people: Pontiff

Yadadri: Visakha Sri Sharadha Peetam Pontiff Swaroopanandendra Swamy on Tuesday stated that temples are not properties of any individual as they belong to people and added that no temple should be limited to either Shivites or Vishnavites.

The pontiff visited the Yadadri shrine and had a darshan of Swayambhu and performed a special puja at the sanctum sanatorium. He also inspected the structures of the temple.

Later speaking to media persons, he said that the temple was developed with mesmerising sculptures and structures and added that Yadadri is the only temple that was revived with stones (Krishna Shila) in the country after Independence.

He said the name of KCR will remain in history forever for the development of the historic Yadadri temple as he renovated Yadadri temple-like King Krishnadevarayulu.

He termed CM KCR as the true Hindu leader.

He said Adi Shankaracharya had written stotras praising all the Gods. Mantras written by Adi Shankaracharya were being chanted at Yadadri temple by priests. He said Adi Shankaracharya is Jagadguru and added that Shankaracharya explained the Upasana of all Gods. Yadadri hosts temples of other Gods, he underlined.

He said Yadadri would be developed on par with Tirumala and exuded confidence that Yadadri would become the best spiritual destination for devotees.

He expressed his pleasure in visiting Yadadri temple and was accompanied by temple EO Geetha Reddy.

Priests of the temple welcomed Swaroopanandendra Swamy with Purnakumbam in a grand manner as per the temple rituals.

Meanwhile, pontiff Swaroopanandendra Swamy advised the temple officials to provide facilities to the media to enable them to spread the significance of the temple to the maximum extent.

Swaroopanandendra is the first pontiff who visited the renovated Yadadri Shrine.