Temporary License for Sale of Firecrackers in Cyberabad: Apply Before October 24, 2024

1) Applicants desirous of possessing and selling explosives (Fire Crackers on the eve of Deepavali Festival) on temporary basis within the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate will be issued license under the Explosives Act. 1884 and Rules 1983 (as amended -2008), by the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Zones Concerned. Any contravention would attract penal provisions and other action as stipulated under the Act and the Rules.

2) The applicants are required to apply manually for Temporary License in Form AE-5 of the Explosives Rules for necessary action before 24.10.2024 Applications submitted thereafter will not be accepted.

3) The applicant should enclose the following documents along with the duly filled in application form.

• NOC from Fire Services Department/NOC from Divisional Fire Officer.

• Land permission issued by the GHMC authorities in case of Govt Land.

• NOC/agreement from the owner of the land/premises in case of private land.

• Copy of license if any issued in previous year. (optional)

• NOC from neighbours in case of single shop located in a pucca structure.

• Site plan of the shop (Blue print copy)

• Original Challan fee receipt for Rs.600/- (Six Hundred only) paid in the State Bank of India, Gruhakalpa branch, Opp: Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally, Hyderabad under the following Head of Accounts.

Major Head : 0055 Police

Minor Head : 800 other receipts

Sub Head : 09 Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad

Detailed Head : 001 Other Receipts

Sub-Detailed Head : 800 User Charges

DDO Code : 2301 1002 002

4) Applications received without the above documents will be summarily rejected.