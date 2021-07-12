Tension at Pulichintala: Telangana police stops Jaggaiahpet MLA Udaya Bhanu

Chintalapalem (Suryapet): Tension prevailed near Pulichintala project on Sunday when Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu staged a protest at the project against power generation through project hydel power plant. But the Telangana police did not allow him to visit the project.

Speaking to the media, MLA Udaya Bhanu stated that the Telangana government has been producing electricity illegally. 144 TMCs were allotted to coastal Andhra, 367 TMCs to Telangana and 298 TMCs to Rayalaseema, he stated.

Former Chief Minister late YS Rajashekhara Reddy had constructed Pulichintala project to provide irrigation facility to 13 lakh acres in the coastal region of AP. YSR during his regime as the CM of united Andhra Pradesh had constructed several projects for Telangana than Andhra Pradesh, he pointed out.

The MLA alleged that Telangana Ministers were making baseless comments on late YSR and raised objection over TS police action to prevent him from visiting Pulichintala project. He also raised objection over Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao's comments on water sharing and observed that it's better to address the water issues through dialogues from both sides.

The MLA clarified that only surplus water has been shifting to Rayalaseema through Pothireddypadu project and added that their fight is in the interest of the State and will continue forever.