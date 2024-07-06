Live
Tension erupts at GHMC council meeting as BRS protests, Mayor lashes
Highlights
The GHMC Municipal corporation meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday turned chaotic today as BRS corporators protested demanding the resignation of the mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi besides BJP corporators protest calling for better drainage systems in Hyderabad.
The meeting, attended by various political representatives including MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and ex-officio members, saw a heated exchange as BRS corporators pushed for the resignation of the mayor and deputy mayor for detecting from BRS to the Congress party.
In response, the mayor lashed out at the BRS corporators, expressing her anger at their alleged role in promoting party defections. She urged them to be ashamed of their actions and criticized them for protesting against her.
