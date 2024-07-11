Tension in OU as BRSV leaders join unemployed youth protest

Hyderabad: High tension prevailed on the Osmania University campus on the second day of dharna, on Wednesday. The police have arrested several BRSV leaders at the OU campus from their NRS hostel for extending support to the unemployed youth over their demands.

A group of unemployed youth was staging a dharna demanding the State government postpone the DSC exams for teacher recruitment and also announce a job calendar. The BRSV leaders extended their support and sat on dharna with the agitating unemployed youth.

The police sensed a law and order problem would arise when the student union leaders and workers started reaching the dharna location in large numbers.

The police forces reached the spot and arrested the BRSV and other student leaders who were staging the dharna. The cops cracked down on the protesters at the Arts College premises to bring normalcy to the campus, said the police.

Several leaders of Telangana Students Parishad (TSP) who called for besieging Professor M Kodandaram’s house over his silence on the delay in the appointment of regular vice chancellors to the State universities were also taken into police custody. TSP president Barri Ashok Kumar said the TSP leaders were detained from their hostel for raising the issue and calling for the besieging of the Professor’s house.

The police also detained a vernacular TV journalist who was covering a protest on the Osmania University (OU) campus. Sricharan Sharma, as part of his assignment, was covering the protest of the teacher job aspirants who have been demanding jobs. In a widely circulated video, the police personnel were seen forcing Sharma into their vehicle by holding his shirt collar.