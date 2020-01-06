Teppotsavam held on grand scale in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: The Teppotsavam (float festival) was conducted on a grand scale on the banks of river Godavari in Bhadrachalam on Sunday.

The festival was conducted as part of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival. Amidst chanting of mantras by vedic pandits, thousands of devotees witnessed idols of lord Rama, with Sita and Lakshman take a ride in river Godavari in a specially decorated hamsavahanam.

Colourful crackers were fired from four sides of the river to mark the occasion.

Thousands of devotees and VIPs who come from the neighbouring States offered prayers to lord Rama. Lord Rama accompanied by his consort Sita and his brother Lakshmana was brought to river Godavari at around 4.30 pm, in a ceremonial procession amid Kolatam dance by devotees and chanting of mantras by priests.

The priests chanting mantras consecrated the deity on a beautiful hamsavahanam (float).

Special prayers were offered to the deity on the float till 6 pm as firecrackers were burst lighting up the skies marking Teppotsavam. The Teppotsavam programme started at 6.15 pm and concluded at 7 pm.

It is a traditional programme which was started in year 1971 here the historical temple of Lord Rama. Every year the programme is conducted during Mukkoti Ekadasi festival.

After completion of Teppotsavam ceremonies, the idols of Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana were taken back to the main temple. The event was one of the two important parts of ten-day Vaikunta Ekadasi adhyayanostavams.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and his wife Vijayalaxmi, MLA Podem Veeraiah, MLC Balasani Laxminarayana, District Collector Rajith Kumar Shini, SP Sunil Dutt, ITDA Project officer VP Gowtham, ASP Bhadrachalam Rajesh Chandra and other officials and non-officials were present.

The temple officials made elaborate arrangements for uttaradwaram to be held at Kalyanamandapam on Monday early hours.

All streets leading to uttara dwaram and main streets and temple surroundings have been packed with devotees.

During the event of Uttara Dwaram Darshnam Lord Rama will appear as Maha Vishnu. On the same day 'Rapattu' ceremonies during night would begin.