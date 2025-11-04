TG announces Rs 7 lakh ex gratia

Hyderabad: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has ordered an enquiry into the tragic bus accident that took place at Mirzaguda village in Chevella mandal of Ranga Reddy district on Monday.

The Minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 7 lakh, including Rs 2 lakh from TGSRTC, each to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those injured.

Following the accident, Ponnam Prabhakar rushed to Chevella and expressed his deep shock over the road accident.

The Minister enquired about the condition of the injured and reviewed the medical treatment being provided to them. The Minister said that a probe has been ordered into the collision between an RTC bus and a tipper lorry.

According to officials, there were 72 people aboard the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus, which was coming to Hyderabad from Tandur. As many as 19 persons including 13 females, 5 males and an infant died. The Minister said the immediate priority of the government is to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured and extend all help to the families of the deceased.

“An official has been assigned to help the family of each of the deceased in the transport of bodies and in conducting the last rites,” said Ponnam Prabhakar.

The Minister claimed that road safety is the topmost priority for the government. “No matter how many new rules we bring and how many checks we conduct, we need public cooperation to prevent accidents,” the Minister observed.

Prabhakar pointed out that every day, hundreds of persons are killed in road accidents across the country, while Telangana reports fewer than 20 deaths daily. The Minister emphasized that the Transport Department is actively addressing danger spots on highways and taking serious action on vehicle fitness and other issues.

During a crucial meeting with Transport Department officials, the Minister stressed that road accidents can be mitigated only if the authorities enforce strict measures in every district with a dedicated action plan. The Department must assess how effectively the speed limit regulations for vehicles are being enforced; if violations occur, a threefold penalty should be applied.

Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, Transport Department Commissioner K Ilambarithi, JTCs and DTCs, were present.

Ponnam Prabhakar said: “The DTC, RTO, and other transport department officials must establish three teams in every district to ensure continuous monitoring. Strict measures should be enforced against commercial vehicles, passenger transport vehicles, and those transporting mines and minerals that fail to comply with regulations,” the Minister said.

The Minister asked the officials to implement precautionary measures to avert further incidents. Ponnam said that in Monday’s collision, even though both vehicles were in good condition, the accident occurred due to the absence of even a narrow road divider. Transport officials need to be proactive in their enforcement efforts.

Tipper lorries must be covered with tarpaulin when transporting sand, gravel or other such material. An action plan should be developed to assess properly the fitness of school buses, hire buses, trucks, tippers, and lorries based on their permits, the Minister said.