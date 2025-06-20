Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
TG CM taps Centre, seeks nods for Hyd Metro Phase-II project
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy briefs Union Minister for Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on the importance of the project in reducing traffic congestion
New Delhi / Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has requested Union Minister for Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar to grant the necessary permissions for the proposed Hyderabad Metro Phase-II at the earliest.
The Chief Minister met with Manohar Lal Khattar at the latter’s residence in Delhi on Thursday. During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy briefed the union minister about the importance of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project, which is being taken up on a 76.4 km stretch, to meet the growing requirement of public transportation in the fast developing Hyderabad city. The metro phase-2 will create hassle free commuting by reducing congestion on the roads and also contribute a lot to sustainable development once the project is completed. The CM also informed the union minister that the state government is ready to undertake the project worth Rs 24,269 crore as a joint venture with the central government.
Revanth Reddy reminded Manohar Lal Khattar that the DPR has already been submitted with necessary amendments as per the suggestions of the union urban development minister and requested to grant necessary permissions from other departments, considering the importance of the Hyderabad Metro Phase-II project. State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, MPs Mallu Ravi and K Raghuveer Reddy, State Government Special Representative in Delhi A P Jitender Reddy, Metro MD N V S Reddy, Coordinating Secretary of Centrally Sponsored Projects Dr Gaurav Uppal and others participated in the meeting.