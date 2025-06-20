TG CM taps Centre, seeks nods for Hyd Metro Phase-II project

New Delhi / Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has requested Union Minister for Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar to grant the necessary permissions for the proposed Hyderabad Metro Phase-II at the earliest.

The Chief Minister met with Manohar Lal Khattar at the latter’s residence in Delhi on Thursday. During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy briefed the union minister about the importance of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project, which is being taken up on a 76.4 km stretch, to meet the growing requirement of public transportation in the fast developing Hyderabad city. The metro phase-2 will create hassle free commuting by reducing congestion on the roads and also contribute a lot to sustainable development once the project is completed. The CM also informed the union minister that the state government is ready to undertake the project worth Rs 24,269 crore as a joint venture with the central government.

Revanth Reddy reminded Manohar Lal Khattar that the DPR has already been submitted with necessary amendments as per the suggestions of the union urban development minister and requested to grant necessary permissions from other departments, considering the importance of the Hyderabad Metro Phase-II project. State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, MPs Mallu Ravi and K Raghuveer Reddy, State Government Special Representative in Delhi A P Jitender Reddy, Metro MD N V S Reddy, Coordinating Secretary of Centrally Sponsored Projects Dr Gaurav Uppal and others participated in the meeting.