TG EAPCET 2025 Applications: Telangana Postpones Application Process

The TG EAPCET 2025 application process for engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture courses in Telangana has been postponed due to technical reasons.
The application process for the TG EAPCET (Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture) 2025 has been postponed. Initially, the Higher Education Council had announced that the application process would begin today (February 25). However, due to technical reasons, the EAPCET Convenor, Professor Dean Kumar, announced on Tuesday that the application process has been delayed. The Higher Education Council has now confirmed that applications will be accepted starting March 1, and students can apply without any late fee until April 4.
For online applications, JNTU has set up two help lines to assist students with any queries. Students can contact the following numbers for help: 74169 23578, 74169 08215, as stated by the EAPCET Convenor.
EAPCET 2025 Schedule:
- Notification Release: 20-02-2025
- Application Period: March 1 to April 4
- Agriculture & Pharmacy Exam Dates: April 29, 30
- Engineering Exam Dates: May 2, 3, 4, 5
The notification for the EAPCET exams, organized by JNTU Hyderabad, was released on February 20. Although the application process was set to begin from February 25, it has been delayed due to technical reasons.