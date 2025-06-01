TG govt giving big push to tribal education: MLA

Khanapur: Local constituency MLA Veduma Bojju Patel said that if there is to be a change in the lives of tribals, it is possible only with quality education. On Saturday, he participated as the chief guest at a meeting organised by Gondu Sanskritika Samaj on the topic of education and its importance in Kienjhar town centre of Odisha state.

Elaborating on the educational facilities provided by the Telangana government in the State, he explained that to provide quality education to Backward Classes the government brought many reforms that are yielding positive results.

“Special attention is being paid to the health of students studying at ashram schools, especially in tribal agency areas, by providing education, food, and accommodation facilities,” said the MLA. “Since 2014, ashrams, gurukuls, TWS schools, junior and degree colleges, Sainik schools, modern science labs and libraries have been established for tribals in the State, and experienced teachers have been appointed to provide corporate-level education,” he said.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is making special efforts to strengthen the education system in Telangana and is setting up Integrated Residential Schools in remote rural areas,” he added.

“Education is the only way to gain recognition in the society. Tribal youth should pursue higher education and achieve their desired goals.”