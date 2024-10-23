TG govt hands over Dharani ops to NIC to plug leakages

Hyderabad: The State government handed over the operations of Dharani to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) following allegations of leakages in information during the previous government. The Revenue Department issued an order announcing the change of technology partner for Dharani.

This decision comes as the existing contract for maintaining Dharani, the Integrated Land Records Management System (ILRMS), with the current vendor, TerraCIS, will expire on November 30. The system has been operational since 2020. The NIC will take over the operations and maintenance of the Dharani portal from December 1 for an initial period of three years. This move aims to leverage the NIC’s extensive experience in land record management and ensure the continued smooth operation of the Dharani portal.

Terming this as a crucial decision on Dharani, in a media statement, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy assured that the people would be relieved of all the Dharani-related issues in wake of the development. Blaming the BRS regime for the Dharani fiasco, Srinivas Reddy described this as the lack of vision on the part of the previous government. He alleged that those who were at the helm of affairs in the previous government had mortgaged 1.56 crore acres of land to TerraCIS, based in a foreign country. He pointed out that the company that was awarded the contract by the BRS regime had actually failed in a similar project in Odisha. He said that the decision would be securing lands belonging to 71 lakh farmers.