Just In
TG govt releases Rs. 80 cr for crop loss compensation
Highlights
The State government has released an amount of Rs 79.57 crores to provide compensation for crop loss to farmers who faced loss due to heavy rains
Hyderabad: The State government has released an amount of Rs 79.57 crores to provide compensation for crop loss to farmers who faced loss due to heavy rains between August 31 and September 6. The amount of Rs 10,000 per acre will be credited to the accounts of the farmers shortly.
Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao informed that a total of 79,574 acres in 28 of the districts belonging to 79,216 farmers were identified as affected due to rainfall during the period.
He said Khammam district faced the maximum loss to the extent of 28,407 acres, followed by Mahboobabad (14,669 acres) and Suryapet (9,828 acres).
