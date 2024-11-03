TG guarantees welfare: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister ARevanth Reddy said that Telangana should be taken as a case study for implementing the guarantees it had given before the Assembly elections.

Reacting to the comments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s caution to party CM’s not to give guarantees as they like and keep the size of budget in view has ‘badly exposed,’ the Congress party. It has become clear that it makes “unreal promises to hoodwink people,” the PM said.

Reacting to this on ‘X’ handle, Revanth Reddy said that within two days of taking charge, the Congress government in Telangana fulfilled two promises - free bus travel for women in all TGSRTC buses and healthcare and hospitalisation cover of Rs 10 lakh under Rajiv Arogyasri.

He said even before completing one year, the government had implemented India's largest ever, state-level farmer loan waiver scheme benefitting over 22 lakh farmers. “We have transferred over Rs 18,000 crore into farmers' accounts in 25 days. Not just this, the free power scheme of up to 200 units for the poor was also implemented,” the CM said.

“While people suffer due to high prices of gas cylinders in the BJP-ruled states, people in Telangana are getting a cylinder at only Rs 500. After over a decade, the Congress government has taken up job recruitment for our youth and is regularly holding exams of Groups 1, 2, 3 and 4. In less than 11 months, the Congress government has provided jobs for over 50,000 eligible youth, a record unmatched by any BJP state government,” he said.

He further said, “We are cleaning and rejuvenating the Musi river that was neglected in the past. We are also protecting our lakes, nallas and other precious water bodies, encroached upon and destroyed wantonly in the last 10 years. We are creating a Future City and a master plan is being finalised. We have set the ball rolling for the Young India Skills University, Sports University and Integrated Residential schools,” Revanth added.