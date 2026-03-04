TG records highest electricity demand!

Hyderabad: Telangana power utilities have successfully met a record peak electricity demand of 18,139 MW, registered at 11:01 am on Tuesday. The two discoms – TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL supplied power without any interruption during the peak hour. In a statement, State Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said: “This marks the highest peak demand ever recorded in the history of Telangana. This milestone also reflects Telangana’s economic growth, operational efficiency and excellent coordination.”

With a peak demand of 18,139 MW, Telangana now stands comparable with larger states like Madhya Pradesh, which recorded around 19,900 MW, and Rajasthan which registered peak demand between 19,600 and 20,600 MW. The Telangana sate also surpassed Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh by recording higher peak demand than these industrial states. Bhatti Vikramarka said Telangana is not only meeting current demand but is also fully prepared for upcoming summer peak requirements.