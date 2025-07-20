TG registers good revenue growth in Q1

Hyderabad: The Telangana government achieved handsome revenue growth in the first quarter of the 2025-2026 financial year with commercial taxes registering 1.8 per cent, stamps and registration (3.6%) and the mining wing chipping in with a seven per cent increase during the period under review.

These figures were revealed during a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on mobilization of resources headed by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka here on Saturday. The panel analysed the performance of the revenue generating departments. The officials updated about the measures taken to increase revenues by plugging loopholes in the commercial taxes wing. Prompt payment of taxes by traders bolstered revenues from the commercial taxes wing, the Finance Minister was informed.

The measures taken by the government in streamlining the mining wing also drew good results, while adopting IT solutions strengthened the stamps and registration process resulting in a heavier inflow of income.

Meanwhile, the sub-committee instructed officials to speed up relocating all polluting industries currently operating within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) elsewhere.

The officials were instructed to prepare clear guidelines and a relocation calendar for shifting of industries, along with a final deadline to accomplish the entire process.

The meeting also reviewed the status of housing units under various stages of the Rajiv Swagruha Scheme and vacant plots under the Housing Board. Officials were directed to ensure that the ongoing public auctions by the Housing Board are conducted in a transparent manner. They emphasized that the Housing Board should ensure affordable housing for common people and the middle class.