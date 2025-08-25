TG right platform for innovation, avers CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has assured complete support for innovation by makers of medical products using biodesign. Given uncertainty in parts of the world due to taxes, wars, and trade barriers, Telangana is the right platform for those who believe in innovation, he said while participating in the Biodesign Innovation Summit held at AIG Hospitals here on Sunday.

Revanth Reddy said that Hyderabad had risen from being a base for manufacturing to one of innovation in biotech, pharma and medical technology.

He assured end-to-end support for innovation in medical products using biodesign, with the state government being a proactive partner.

Biodesign is a methodology that aims at solving unmet clinical needs into practical healthcare solutions, by not just innovating for creating devices but also validating the solutions clinically, and scaling through manufacturing. According to the Chief Minister, Hyderabad has a synergy of excellent academic institutions, skill development, and industry partnerships, and, as a result, a great workforce too.

Advocating for indigenous innovation to meet India’s medical needs, he assured that innovators and researchers would have access to Telangana’s medical data in keeping with laws relating to data privacy. “We will connect you to academic institutions, research, innovation bodies, the Young India Skills University and corporations. For many years, our best minds have been solving problems in other countries. It is a good thing. Time has now come when we must use our intelligence for helping our people,” he observed.

Highlighting Telangana emergence as a hub for India’s Life Sciences field, the Chief Minister said that medical devices and technology are crucial for the state. The state has seen investments in diagnostic devices, imaging technologies, implants, surgical equipment and digital health solutions. “By 2034, Telangana will become a $1 trillion economy and by 2047, we will become a $3 trillion state,” the Chief Minister reiterated.

Telangana has established India’s largest dedicated Medical Devices Park at Sultanpur, where more than 60 global and domestic companies are operating. It has the best infrastructure for research, prototyping, testing and manufacturing, he added. Commending local startups, MSMEs and companies for their good work, the Chief Minister said this ecosystem makes Hyderabad a unique and vibrant destination. The Chief Minister congratulated AIG Hospitals Chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy on his initiative to further research using biodesign in medtech.