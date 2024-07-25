TG still awaits NDSA final report

Hyderabad: The NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority) is unlikely to give its recommendations till it gets all the information it has sought from the state government. Though the NDSA officials have been discussing the issue with the delegation of state Irrigation officials who are in Delhi for the past three days, it is learnt that the NDSA was still not satisfied with the data that has been provided regarding the structural aspects of Medigadda barrage. They have been seeking detailed information regarding the damage to the piers of the Medigadda barrage.

The NDSA had already submitted an interim report on Medigadda and the state government had completed the temporary works so that the barrage does not suffer further damage due to heavy inflows during the current monsoon season. An official delegation led by state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy met the NDSA officials in New Delhi and apprised them of the status of the three barrages – Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram.

The NDSA expressed happiness on the completion of the temporary works at the damaged barrages. The repairs of the damaged piers of the Medigadda and seepages at Sundilla and Annaram were still pending as the dam safety authority was yet to present the final report. Sources said that the NDSA analyzed the information furnished by the state Irrigation officials and asked for more information. Officials said that the technical expert committee was also assisting the NDSA to understand the ground reality at the barrages.

