TG to ask KWDT for spl allocation of 289 TMC of Krishna water

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to seek a special allocation of 289 TMC of water from river Krishna for the newly proposed projects during the KWDT -2 hearing on September 23. The government has also prepared a list of projects that are under construction for more water allocations. As the government was demanding 904 TMC of water share in Krishna, state Irrigation officials said that the government was proposing to build new projects by utilising river Krishna waters.

“It estimates that 289 TMC of water is required for new projects, while those under construction would be allocated additional water. It was proposed to lift 90 TMC of water additionally for the Palamuru Rangareddy lift scheme, utilisation of an additional 100 TMC of water in Jurala project and a new scheme of 35 TMC from Srisailam left bank canal.” Officials said that the government has prepared a detailed report on the requirement of water for old projects (303.54 TMC), projects under construction (287.04 TMC), future projects (289 TMC), drinking water needs (15 TMC) and 9.29 TMC of water for industrial needs.

State Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and a top official team will personally attend the three-day KWDT-2 hearing in New Delhi. They will apprise the tribunal of the injustice meted to Telangana in the utilisation of Krishna water after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.