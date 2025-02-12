TG to be fulcrum of technology transformation: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is not just evolving—it is rewriting the global technology playbook. At the prestigious 32nd HYSEA National Summit and Awards, D Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, unveiled a game-changing vision that will propel Hyderabad from a back-office powerhouse to the nerve centre of Global Value Centres (GVCs). This seismic shift cements Telangana’s position as a crucible of high-value innovation, deep-tech breakthroughs, and next-generation intellectual property creation.

“For years, Hyderabad has been the engine room for GCCs, powering global enterprises with technology and business operations. Now, we are shifting gears—elevating from GCCs to Global Value Centres. This isn’t just an upgrade; it’s a tectonic shift. We are moving beyond service delivery to pioneering innovation, beyond execution to rewriting the future. Hyderabad is no longer just a cog in the global tech wheel—it is becoming the fulcrum of technology transformation. GVCs will make Telangana indispensable in the global value chain, spearheading the creation of disruptive IP, deep-tech research, and high-impact product development,” declared Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

The Minister said that Hyderabad is already home to more than 1,500 global tech firms, 1.5 million IT professionals, and 300,000 AI engineers, making it one of the top five global outsourcing destinations and the fastest-growing GCC hub. However, as the world moves away from cost-cutting and toward high-value R&D, strategic product innovation, and deep-tech supremacy, Telangana is stepping up to the plate and taking the lead.