TG to become a CoE in Quantum Computing: Min Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to become a Centre of Excellence in Quantum Computing, announced IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu. Speaking at an international conference on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare held at the Westin Hotel in Hyderabad on Monday, the Minister revealed plans to attract Silicon Valley companies to the state, which is already making waves in software, pharma, and life sciences research and development.

Sridhar Babu noted that AI is already assisting specialist doctors in radiology diagnostics and called for further research to maximise its potential.

Recollecting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's directive, the Minister stressed the need to create a roadmap for the integration of AI in healthcare. He also shared the state’s plans to establish a Young India Skills University to produce skilled professionals tailored to industry demands.

On another front, Sridhar Babu announced the development of AI City as an architectural marvel and detailed the establishment of consortia for GCC (Global Capability Centers) and the BFSI (Banking, Finance, and Insurance) sectors. He stated that BCom and BBA students would receive specialised training for BFSI jobs starting from their second year, addressing the annual shortage of 20,000 skilled professionals in the sector despite abundant job openings.The Minister also revealed plans to upskill science and pharma students before their graduation, ensuring they are industry-ready.