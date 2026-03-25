TGPSC chief calls on the State Governor

Hyderabad: Telangana Public Service Commission Chairman, Burra Venkatesham, on Tuesday called on the State Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhavan and apprised him of the ongoing recruitment processes and key initiatives undertaken by the Commission.

During the meeting, the Chairman elaborated on the steps being taken to ensure transparency, efficiency and timely conduct of examinations and selections.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the Commission in streamlining the recruitment process and underscored the importance of upholding the highest standards of fairness to meet the aspirations of unemployed youth and to reinforce public trust in the system. The Governor further assured that Raj Bhavan would extend all necessary guidance and support to enable the Commission to discharge its responsibilities in a fair, transparent, merit-based and candidate-friendly manner.

The Chairman was accompanied by Members Palvai Rajini Kumari, Chandrakanth Reddy, C.Viswa Prasad, and Secretary M. Haritha.