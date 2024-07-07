Live
- Delhi L-G Approves Probe Against Satyendar Jain In CCTV Installation Graft Case
- Man Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Theft In West Bengal
- Air India Launches Direct Flights From Delhi To Kuala Lumpur
- Mayawati seeks CBI probe into Armstrong murder case
- Sunny Leone puts Rushali in her place on ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’
- Chandrababu vows to rebuild TDP in Telangana, says two Telugu states are equal for him
- South Korea PM orders containment measures against African swine fever
- America’s best town to visit revealed - but rich hotspot has a complicated history
- We'll win 2025 WTC Final and Champions Trophy under Rohit's leadership: Jay Shah
- North Korea calls for loyalty to leader ahead of late founder's death anniversary
Just In
TGPSC Group-1 Prelims Results Declared; 31,382 Candidates Qualify for Mains
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced the results of the Group-1 Preliminary examination on its official website.
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced the results of the Group-1 Preliminary examination on its official website. Candidates can log in to the website to check their results. Along with the results, TGPSC has also released the final answer key.
A total of 31,382 candidates have qualified for the Group-1 Mains examination, which is scheduled to be held from October 21 to 27. This is a significant milestone for the aspirants who have cleared the preliminary round and are now gearing up for the next stage of the selection process.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website of TGPSC for further updates and important information regarding the Mains examination. Congratulations to all the successful candidates and best wishes for the upcoming Mains exams.