TGPSC Group-1 Prelims Results Declared; 31,382 Candidates Qualify for Mains

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced the results of the Group-1 Preliminary examination on its official website. Candidates can log in to the website to check their results. Along with the results, TGPSC has also released the final answer key.

A total of 31,382 candidates have qualified for the Group-1 Mains examination, which is scheduled to be held from October 21 to 27. This is a significant milestone for the aspirants who have cleared the preliminary round and are now gearing up for the next stage of the selection process.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of TGPSC for further updates and important information regarding the Mains examination. Congratulations to all the successful candidates and best wishes for the upcoming Mains exams.