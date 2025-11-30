TG’s Vision Document’47 gives spl importance to agriculture

Hyderabad: Withagriculture identified as a cornerstone of the State’s long-term development strategy, the government is set to unveil its ambitious “Vision Document 2047” with a dedicated chapter on agriculture during the Global Summit scheduled for December 8 and 9.

The “Telangana Agriculture – 2047 Agri Chapter” is being prepared to elevate the State’s agriculture sector to global standards, laying out strategies, policies, and infrastructure requirements for the next two decades.

Over the past two years, Telangana has prioritised farmer welfare, allocating a significant share of the budget to agriculture and implementing unprecedented loan waivers.

Through the Rythub Barosa scheme, farmers receive investment assistance of Rs 12,000 per acre, strengthening their financial stability and confidence. Despite limited support from the Centre, the State government has purchased crops at support prices, reinforcing its pro-farmer image. In preparation for the Vision Document, senior officials and experts from agriculture, horticulture, research, and marketing institutions are actively contributing to the Agri Chapter. On Saturday, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao held a review meeting with officials to finalise the report.

The Minister emphasised the need for balanced agricultural development aligned with Telangana’s goal of becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

He directed officials to prioritize farmer-centric plans, income enhancement, quality productivity, and technology adoption.

Stressing the importance of global competitiveness, he highlighted opportunities in agricultural research and extension, urging rapid adoption of modern practices such as crop diversification, climate-smart agriculture, water-use efficiency, and precision farming.

Rao also underscored the importance of marketing and value-added agri-processing systems, calling for Telangana to be developed as a global seed hub with strengthened certification and export standards.

He proposed the creation of horticulture mega clusters, specialised trading wings to boost exports, and modern infrastructure, including digital water intelligence databases and bio-informatics centres.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Secretary Surendra Mohan, Agriculture Director Gopi, Horticulture Director Yasmin Basha, Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Janaiah, and Horticulture University Vice Chancellor Rajireddy.