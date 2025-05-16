TGSED to crack whip on teachers’ mobile phone usage in govt schools

Hyderabad: Teachers in government-run schools are expressing their concerns over a recent directive from the Telangana School Education Department (TGSED) that bans the use of mobile phones during school hours, starting from the upcoming academic year.

Although discussions about restricting mobile phone usage by teachers have been ongoing for the past year, the TGSED has now instructed District Education Officers (DEOs) to conduct surprise inspections during class hours and take action against any teachers found using their phones.

This initiative comes in response to complaints from parents who have observed teachers distracted by their phones during school hours. These concerns have the potential to undermine public trust in government schools, prompting the TGSED to issue a strict ban. During a recent meeting with DEOs and the Principals of District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) at MCRHRD, State Secretary for Education Dr Yogita Rana conveyed the importance of enforcing this ban effectively from the start of the new academic year. However, teachers argue that they are being penalised for the actions of a minority who misuse their phones during class. They raise valid concerns, such as needing to be available for medical emergencies at home when family members may be trying to reach them.

Additionally, some teachers point out that mobile phones are essential for tasks like face recognition for student attendance during midday meals and for receiving important information.