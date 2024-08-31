TGSPDCL CMD orders immediate removal of hazardous cables from poles

Hyderabad: The Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited, Musharraf Faruqui, said on Friday that the cable operators and internet service providers have been instructed to remove unnecessary cables and other items from electric poles immediately; if failing to do so, action will be taken against them.

Meetings were already held on July 27, August 7, and 28 to inform the cable operators and internet service providers about the removal of cables. In the August 7 meeting, operators were asked to take action to arrange cables according to regulations within a week on main roads and within two weeks on other main roads.

Some cable operators and internet service providers have not cooperated in the removal process despite agreements in meetings. In the Greater Hyderabad area, many dangerous incidents have been taking place due to cables, cable bundles, and various telecom equipment hanging on the electric poles. Due to the lack of proper cable management, the general public and pedestrians are facing problems. Electric short circuits have occurred, causing power outages. The extra load on electric poles is causing them to bend. Further, the electricity staff is facing difficulties in performing maintenance work on poles due to the cables.

The CMD said that sufficient time has been given to cable companies and internet providers to avoid inconvenience to users (their consumers), but still, cable removal has not started in some areas. If the cable removal process is not completed as agreed upon, the Energy Department will remove them.