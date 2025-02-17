  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

TGSRTC Announces 10% Discount on Bus Tickets to Bengaluru

TGSRTC Announces 10% Discount on Bus Tickets to Bengaluru
x
Highlights

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced a 10% discount on bus tickets for passengers traveling between Telangana and Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced a 10% discount on bus tickets for passengers traveling between Telangana and Bengaluru, Karnataka.

TGSRTC Managing Director and Vice-Chairman VC Sajjanar stated that the discount applies to all to-and-fro services on routes connecting Telangana to Bengaluru. With this offer, passengers can save between ₹100 and ₹160 on their tickets.

Passengers can book their discounted tickets through the official website: www.tgsrtcbus.in.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick