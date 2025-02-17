TGSRTC Announces 10% Discount on Bus Tickets to Bengaluru

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced a 10% discount on bus tickets for passengers traveling between Telangana and Bengaluru, Karnataka.

TGSRTC Managing Director and Vice-Chairman VC Sajjanar stated that the discount applies to all to-and-fro services on routes connecting Telangana to Bengaluru. With this offer, passengers can save between ₹100 and ₹160 on their tickets.

Passengers can book their discounted tickets through the official website: www.tgsrtcbus.in.