TGSRTC to deliver Bhadrachalam talambralu at devotees’ doorstep

For the Seetha Ramula Kalyanam on March 27, TGSRTC has launched a special facility to help devotees conveniently receive Kalyana Talambralu at their doorstep.

Under this initiative, TSRTC Logistics Services has made arrangements to safely transport Kalyana Talambralu collected at Bhadrachalam to devotees' destinations.

This service aims to reduce inconvenience to devotees and ensure safe and timely delivery of Kalyana Talambralu. Devotees can book this service through the official GSRTC Logistics website www.tgsrtclogistics.co.in or at TGSRTC Logistics counters by paying a nominal charge of Rs 151 per parcel.

On Thursday, the poster was formally unveiled by Sudha Parimala Regional Manager Hyderabad Region at the Office of the Regional Manager, Hyderabad Region, Kachiguda.

The devotees can avail this special facility till March 21. Through this initiative, TGRTC is providing a reliable and hassle-free solution for devotees to send Kalyana Talambralu directly to their home. For further details, devotees may contact the helpline numbers 040-69440069, 040-69440000

TGSRTC Hyderabad Region appeals to devotees to make use of this facility and have blessings of Sree Seetha Ramulu.