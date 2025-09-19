TGSRTC to ply 7,754 spl buses from Hyderabad to clear Dasara fest rush

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) announced the operation of over 7,754 special bus services from Hyderabad suburbs during the upcoming Dasara festival to meet the high demand during the festival. This year, the corporation arranged 617 more special buses compared to last year to ensure efficient operations to ensure safe and comfortable travel for passengers.

According to TGSRTC, the services will commence on September 20 and continue until October 2, aim to facilitate smooth travel for passengers heading to their hometowns during the festive period. Also, for the return journey, the corporation will arrange buses according to the traffic on October 5 and 6.

The special buses will be available from major suburban locations such as MGBS, JBS, CBS, LB Nagar, Uppal, Aramghar, Santosh Nagar, and KPHB. These special buses are running from Hyderabad and Secunderabad to all parts of the state as well as to the states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The corporation will adjust the ticket prices exclusively for Dussehra special buses, based on the minimum diesel costs incurred by empty buses during their return journey, in accordance with the state government’s GO No. 16. The updated fares will be in effect solely for special buses operating for the festival. There will be no alterations to the fares for regular services on those days; they will continue as usual.

TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar announced that the corporation is organizing special camps in crowded areas to provide comprehensive facilities for passengers.

We have already instructed field-level officers to establish public address systems, along with tents, benches, and drinking water, to enhance passenger convenience at key

locations, he said.

“We have designated supervisory officers at each major site. They will ensure that special buses are available based on passenger demand. We are coordinating with police, transport, and municipal department officials. The corporation is implementing all necessary measures to guarantee that passengers arrive at their destinations safely,” stated Sajjanar.

The MD recommended being aware of the heavy traffic during the festivals and suggested avoiding issues by not using private vehicles with white number plates. He emphasized that TGSRTC employs highly skilled drivers who will ensure safe travel to their destinations.

Sajjanar urged individuals to book their seats in advance for the Bathukamma and Dussehra special services through the official website tgsrtcbus.in. For detailed information about the Dasara special services, it is advisable to reach out to the TGSRTC call center at 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.