TGSWREIS Secretary Hits Back at Misinformation Campaign Over Hygiene Remarks

Mahabubnagar: TGSWREIS Secretary Alugu Varshini has strongly condemned what she described as a deliberate and misleading distortion of her recent remarks on inculcating self-reliance, cleanliness, and hygiene practices among students. The senior official expressed deep concern over attempts by certain media outlets and vested interests to twist her comments for political gain, painting a false picture of the institution and its ethos.

Speaking on the issue, Secretary Varshini clarified that her recent appeal to students to take responsibility for their personal hygiene and surroundings was made in the spirit of encouraging self-discipline and holistic development. “Cleanliness and self-care are essential life skills, and we believe they should be a part of every child’s upbringing, especially in a residential educational environment,” she noted.

She pointed out that promoting self-reliant habits among students is neither new nor controversial. “Even during the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, students across the country actively took part in cleanliness drives. Our institutions too have a history of integrating such practices into the student routine to build character, dignity of labor, and responsibility,” she said.

The secretary also expressed dismay that her comments—intended to inspire students to take ownership of their surroundings—were being manipulated by a few to serve divisive narratives. “Unfortunately, instead of supporting the idea of grooming responsible citizens, some are choosing to misinterpret words and spread falsehoods. This campaign is not only misleading but malicious in intent,” she said.

Without naming anyone, Alugu Varshini hinted that the propaganda was being fuelled by individuals with vested interests looking to score political points. “TGSWREIS stands for empowerment, especially of marginalized communities. Our mission is to provide quality education and life skills to ensure that our students become future leaders. Any attempt to derail this mission through slander or distortion must be firmly rejected,” she stated.

Calling upon the public and media to act responsibly, she urged people to see the larger context of her message. “Education is not just about academics; it’s about preparing youth for life. Teaching hygiene, self-care, and responsibility are integral parts of this journey. Instead of politicizing it, we should all be encouraging such values in our children,” she asserted.

As the misinformation continues to circulate on social media, several educators and alumni of TGSWREIS have come out in support of the Secretary, appreciating the values of self-discipline and responsibility that the institution fosters.

The secretary concluded with a powerful reminder: “Let us not be swayed by false narratives. Let us stay committed to truth, education, and the growth of our students in all dimensions of life.”