TGTDC Chairman Ramesh meets CM
Suryapet: State Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy.
During the meeting, the two discussed the comprehensive development of the Suryapet constituency. The talks covered tourism projects, improvement of road connectivity, expansion of basic infrastructure, and future development plans for the region. Patel Ramesh Reddy highlighted the importance of boosting tourism potential while ensuring overall infrastructure growth.
The Chief Minister assured full cooperation and support from the state government in implementing the proposed projects to enhance economic activity and improve living standards in Suryapet.
