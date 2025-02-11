Live
TGVP seeks action against unauthorsed coaching centre
Wanaparthy: A coaching centre named ‘Winners’ has allegedly been operating without proper permissions in Brah-mangari Veedhi, offering Gurukul and Navodaya coaching while charging exorbitant fee. Moreover, local state that the centre fails to provide adequate facilities to students and serves low-quality food, endan-gering their health. Despite repeated complaints to local education authorities, no action has been taken.
Meanwhile, the Telangana Vidyarthi Parishad (TGVP) leaders submitted a petition to the additional col-lector through Prajavani, demanding immediate intervention on Monday. Those present at the event included district president Vamshi Yadav, secretary Kedarnath, vice-president Sai, city president Shiva, secretary Devi Prasad, and members Venkat, Sriman, Vijay, Shiva, Mani, among others.