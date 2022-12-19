Thanks to govt initiatives farm sector ploughing ahead in State

Hyderabad: From drought conditions, facing drinking water problems, shortage of power, the State is now marching towards stability in agriculture thanks to the government's initiatives, like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Beema, loan waiver, free power and others. Telangana has touched an all- time record in production of foodgrains, according to officials.

If the changing situations are considered, till 2001, one acre used to cost Rs 15,000-30,000. During the formation of Telangana, the rate was Rs 2 lakh-3 lakh. During the last eight years because of the government's top priority to the agriculture sector the rate per acre is not less than Rs 20 lakh in any part of the State.

The Rythu Bandhu scheme has been an inspiration for the country for which the State government has so far provided Rs 58,102 crore. Telangana which fought for its existence then has been marching as the frontrunner and became a progressive State. The Centre has taken this scheme as inspiration and started 'Fasal Beema Yojna'.

According to officials, the government has been providing 24-hour uninterrupted quality power supply to all sectors. During the State formation in 2014 the installed capacity was 7,778 mw. With the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, it was now 17,234 mw. "The State is now shining with lights".

The officials said in this Rabi season, 3.64 lakh new applications were received for the Rythu Bandhu. The funds are given at/Rs 5,000 per acre. In the last Rabi season, the government deposited Rs 7,654.43 crore in bank accounts of over 68.94 lakh farmers. About 1.5 lakh acres has been included in the Rythu Bandhu list.

The officials said that in spite of the Centre creating obstacles, the CM provided Rythu Bandhu funds, which shows the love he has for farmers. The Rythu Bandhu money would save farmers from falling into debt-trap. The scheme was started on February 25, 2018, in a programme at Jayashankar Agriculture University.

The State has been an inspiration to many in the country with these schemes in agriculture, they stated.