The Centre directs to CEO to release a gazette declaring DK Aruna as an MLA

The centre government of India directed the CEO of Telangana state Vikas Raj and the Assembly secretary to issue a gazette notification to recognising BJP National Vice President DK Aruna
The centre government of India directed the CEO of Telangana state Vikas Raj and the Assembly secretary to issue a gazette notification to recognising BJP National Vice President DK Aruna as the MLA of Jogulamba Gadwal constituency immediately.
And mandate a letter to the Central Election Commission after the publication on Monday.
In other side The Gadwal MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy has approached to the Supreme Court by changing the high court orders released earlier declared DK Aruna as the Gadwal MLA.
