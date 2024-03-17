The code of conduct has come in to effect immediately.DC BM Santosh

The district Collector BM Santhosh has stated that as the Election commission has been issued the Schedule notification for the Parliament Elections in India.

The code of conduct has been came in to the effect through out the Indian origin immediately.

He had also stated that the Notification of election will be released on 18 April,and the nominations will be received from 18 th April to 25 th ,and the scrutiny of nominations will be on 26 th April ,and the final date for the withdrawal of nominations will be on 29 April.And the parliament elections will be held on 13th may,and the counting will be held on June 4th of 2024.

He had also stated that there are 303 poling stations have been set up in Gadwal constituency and

290 poling stations under the Alampur Constituency in the district.He said that a total of 494 945 voters will be exercised their right to vote including 243 353 men and 251573 women and 11 trans genders in Gadwal constituency and ,117 997 men and 121 074 women and 8 transgenders

The district Collector BM Santhosh has urged the district people to contribute their part in the implementation of the code of conduct, According to the guidelines of the election commission of India.