The corrupt will be sent to jail, says Rajnath in Telangana

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that if the BJP is voted to power in Telangana, those who are involved in corruption will be sent to jail.

Addressing the BJP’s election rally in Medchal district, he alleged that corruption was rampant in Telangana under the BRS’ rule.

“No work of this government is free from corruption. I assure you that once the BJP comes to power, we will throw those who indulged in corruption behind bars,” he said.

He alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was busy promoting his own family.

Addressing a public Meeting in Secunderabad Cantt, Telangana https://t.co/tZAgh0LzKN — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 24, 2023

“For BRS, family is first but when the BJP comes to power, it will be state first,” he said.

The BJP leader said that BRS has been in power in the state for 10 years and it made many tall promises to the people but failed to keep them.

Claiming that Telangana is close to the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh said that he wants the state to develop at a faster pace.

“You have tested others many times, give us one chance,” he said, claiming that the BJP has the vision, mission and passion for development. He said other states have developed rapidly but Telangana has not developed at the same pace.

“Three states Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand were created when Atal Ji was the Prime Minister. While these states have developed, Telangana has not developed despite having the potential and talent,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting at Medchal, Telangana. https://t.co/CjDbyWKiQC — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 24, 2023

He claimed that only the BJP can provide corruption-free governance. He said no one can accuse any minister in the BJP Government at the Centre or in the states of corruption.

Rajnath Singh told KCR that Telangana was not formed because of him.

“The BJP also fought for Telangana. The credit for Telangana state should go to the people of Telangana and not to any leader,” he said.

He recalled that KCR had promised one job for every family, land for Dalits and financial help for Dalit families but failed to fulfill any promise.

Stating that the BJP will continue to fight terrorism, he alleged that BRS and MIM view terrorism from a religious angle.

“Terrorism is a big challenge. It’s a dangerous game,” he said and vowed to eradicate the problem.

Rajnath Singh later conducted road shows in a couple of Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad.