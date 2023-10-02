The DC celebrates 154 th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

The District Collector Valluri Kranti along with the additional collector Cheerla Srinivas Sagar celebrated the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who is the father of the nation on Monday, at Gandhi statue of Gadwal.

They paid their floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma and said that ,any problem can be solved in a peaceful way, and We must live in harmony with the universal brother hood. He also taught us that we should keep our surroundings clean and green by planting saplings and protect environment in our surroundings.

He alway used to say that "Satya meva Jayate"means the truth will be win.

They have also paid their tributes to the Lalbahadur Sastry on his birth anniversary at the Collectorate. The additional collector Cheerla Srinivas Sagar praised the both great leaders and their legendery services to the society. He directed the youth to live up their aspirations by following the path they have shown.

The DPRO Chennamma, DRDA Umadevi, AO Bhadrappa, ED SC Corporation Ramesh Babu, RI Venkateswar Reddy and other officials were participated in the morning.



