The loft caught fire accidentally..
Highlights
A hayloft was burnt in Dhaku Tanda under Chinnapiru Tanda village panchayat of Bijinepally mandal. According to the details given by the locals.
Nagarkurnool : A hayloft was burnt in Dhaku Tanda under Chinnapiru Tanda village panchayat of Bijinepally mandal. According to the details given by the locals. He said that loft belonging to farmer Peeklanayak in Tanda was accidentally burnt on Wednesday and property damage of Rs.2 lakh was lost.
The residents of Thanda suspected that the haystack might have been set on fire by unknown persons. The farmer requested the government to provide compensation and support.
